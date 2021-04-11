Concert hopes to gain support for W.Va jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A concert series held in cities across West Virginia is hoping to gain support and attention for a new bill called the Thrive Act that will soon be introduced to Congress.

The bill hopes to produce 50,000 new jobs in the Mountain State in the first full year of the program.

The three simultaneous concerts happened in Charleston, Morgantown and Martinsburg Saturday; all with the hope to draw attention to the federal act.

Organizer Ryan Frankenberry says the Thrive Act is headed to congress next week.

“This is our wrap up our send-off to let them know that we are going to go big and we are going to be educating West Virginians on the need for Thrive and we want their support,” said Frankenberry.

For supporters like Vikki Tully this would help keep people in the state who want jobs.

“My children all live in other states because there is nothing here for them, there is nothing there for them we need to have a reason for them to stay in their home state,” said Tully.

Jobs would be created in 4 main categories. Infrastructure is the first, which would expand things like broadband, roads and clean water. Agriculture is the second which would to create opportunities for family farmers. Energy is the third which would aim to improve efficiency of cars, buildings and industries. And the fourth encompasses the care economy, public health and the postal systems.

“Small business impact is going to be huge I mean a lot of these jobs is because there is going to be small business created,” said Frankeberry.

Frankenberry said the act would bring 5.2 billion dollars into the state annually which would be allocated to the different categories.

“We are approaching the Thrives Act from grassroots organizing all the way up to mass communications,” said Frankenberry.

Frankenberry said someone right out of high school could have opportunities to land a job.

They are hoping to reduce unemployment, and create a reason to stay and play in their own backyard as Thrive supporters say they are trying to gain attention from Senators Shelley Capito and Joe Manchin.

