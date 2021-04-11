Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 415 new cases, 3 new deaths

7,392 cases are active.
7,392 cases are active.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 11, 2021, there have been 2,548,540 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 146,169 total cases and 2,745 total deaths.

The deaths include a 79-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 95-year old female from Lincoln County.

415 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

7,392 cases are active.

There have been 136,032 recoveries.

662,064 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 460,331 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,330), Berkeley (11,261), Boone (1,836), Braxton (852), Brooke (2,087), Cabell (8,535), Calhoun (262), Clay (430), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,179), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,223), Greenbrier (2,564), Hampshire (1,665), Hancock (2,674), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,305), Jackson (1,866), Jefferson (4,226), Kanawha (13,700), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,378), Logan (2,982), Marion (4,054), Marshall (3,236), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,453), Mercer (4,488), Mineral (2,714), Mingo (2,372), Monongalia (8,865), Monroe (1,044), Morgan (1,051), Nicholas (1,439), Ohio (3,972), Pendleton (676), Pleasants (827), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,781), Putnam (4,710), Raleigh (5,935), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (566), Summers (742), Taylor (1,179), Tucker (522), Tyler (669), Upshur (1,808), Wayne (2,791), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,204), Wirt (372), Wood (7,536), Wyoming (1,874).

