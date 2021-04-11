Advertisement

Dolly Parton collab crashes ice cream brand Jeni’s site

The ice cream brand wasn’t able to keep up with fans’ demand for Dolly Parton’s limited Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor.
Dolly new ice cream flavor
By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country legend, Dolly Parton partnered with Jeni’s Ice Cream to roll out a new flavor benefitting Dolly’s Imagination Library.

The limited edition flavor was in such high demand, customers attempting to purchase the product crashed the website Thursday.

Parton’s custom flavor called Strawberry Pretzel Pe is described as “layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce.”

Only 10,000 prints were made for the collaboration and each customer was limited to two pints per purchase.

Jeni’s Ice Cream said its website experienced a flood of traffic that was 50 times its average on the release day. As a result of the overwhelemed servers, the website crashed.

“Thank you for TRYING to buy our Dolly pints today. We realize this release was disappointing and we’re so sorry it’s been a frustrating experience,” Jeni’s apologized on social media.

The brand promised to give 48-hour notice via social media and email before the flavor is back online.

The new flavor can be ordered online on Jeni’s Ice Cream website. Fans can also search by ZIP code to find the nearest location.

