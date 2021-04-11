First Warning Forecast | Much cooler for week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday was a sharp snap back to reality temperature-wise, although readings were actually too far below normal - which is the upper 60s. Either way, below-normal temperatures can be expected for much of the week ahead and do not even get close to where they were last week. Meanwhile, showers are likely at various points through the upcoming week as well, though plenty of dry hours and days will be seen.

Sunday evening sees light showers continuing, mainly across northern and western portions of the region (i.e. Ohio, northeastern Kentucky, and western West Virginia). These showers break up by midnight, with generally drier conditions overnight under a mostly cloudy sky. A breeze persists as temperatures fall to the upper 40s by sunrise Monday.

Monday sees plentiful cloud cover throughout the morning hours, but during the afternoon, clouds slowly begin breaking from southwest to northeast. Isolated showers will be possible in northern parts of the region, but most locations stay dry. High temperatures will be highly dependent on when the clouds break away for any particular location. Most of southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia should get into the upper 60s to low 70s. Across northeastern West Virginia, meanwhile, temperatures will likely be stuck in the 50s all day.

Tuesday looks to be the best day of the week with a decent amount of sunshine expected and high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.

Cloud cover increases again on Wednesday with a few showers likely throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures rise to the mid 60s.

Thursday sees a mix of clouds and sun but with highs only in the upper 50s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Friday with high temperatures in the low 60s.

A few showers are likely again on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky with a high in the mid 60s, also with a few showers around.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.