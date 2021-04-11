Advertisement

Fort Knox improvements include $69 million elementary school, new training range

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - United States Representative Brett Guthrie of District 2 was at Fort Knox Friday to look at health and welfare improvements for soldiers on the base.

One of the largest recent changes is the addition of the V Corps, which moved to Fort Knox last October. It means 650 additional soldiers and their families will move to the base to help fill vacancies created when the Combat Brigade left in 2014.

They are working on housing improvements for families as well as the construction of a $69 million elementary school.

“It’s an elementary school for our children of young men and women serving in our armed forces,” Guthrie said. “Making sure we have a good quality of life in Hardin County for our soldiers and their families.”

A $45 million digital air-ground integration range, the first of its type east of the Mississippi, will also be built at Fort Knox; it means more training missions and more noise for people who live nearby.

Although it is a requirement, Major General John R. Evans says the base really is putting effort into controlling the noise from training sessions at night.

“Flying helicopters, shooting cannons, doing direct fire, [and] exploding ammunition can be disruptive for people just outside of the impact areas,” Evans said. “I know it can be some nuisance to people who live around the post, but just remember that’s the sound of the men and women who volunteer to fight for our country to be trained, so when they go to combat they’re ready.”

The post is about to get even more crowded as there are plans for Cadet Summer Training — the Army’s single-largest annual training event. Fort Knox is preparing to welcome 10,000 ROTC cadets to the camp this summer.

