Gov. Beshear: 366 new cases of COVID-19, 8 new deaths reported Sunday

(Source: CDC/Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 366 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total is now at least 433,085 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is at 3.08%.

Officials also reported 8 new deaths Sunday. There was also 1 new death reported from the state audit. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 6,250.

The governor’s office also reported that 1,556,419 Kentuckians have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

At least 379 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 92 in the ICU and 51 on ventilators.

