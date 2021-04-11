Advertisement

GW swimmers dominate Region IV finals

By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the West Virginia state swimming tournament 10 days away, the George Washington girls team announced they are ready for Morgantown. During the Region IV finals, the Patriots squad set 5 different meet records while both the boys and girls teams won the team titles convincingly. The girls totaled 197 points while the boys scored 155 points. Their closest competitors were Hurricane High School who finished tied for second in the boys standings with Midland while the girls were sole second.

Here are some of the results from the Saturday finals.

