Honoring our heroes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you looked in the sky Saturday afternoon, you may have seen the wings of a historic plane flying overhead.

That plane, honoring over 46 years of men, women and the aircraft that brought freedom and courage across the globe.

C-130 Hercules was an aircraft used from the Vietnam war on, carrying needed supplies and people all across the world.

The West Virginia National Guard, veterans, and their families gathered Saturday afternoon to honor the plane and the people who work hard for our freedom everyday.

“The C-130 is such an incredible sight and it exemplifies how strong The United States is,”” says West Virginia Representative Carol Miller, “Can you imagine how our allies have felt when they were in distress and they made a call for help? To see these beautiful birds coming in the sky!”

If you missed the ceremony, click here to see some of the National Guard’s footage from the event.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.