Needle Exchange bill passes House

Needles
Needles(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Needle Exchange Bill has passed the West Virginia House Saturday night.

The bill is now headed to Governor Jim Justice’s desk where he is expected to sign the bill.

Once signed, the bill would require any needle exchange program in West Virginia to obtain a license through the state.

Click here for previous coverage on the needle exchange bill.

