Advertisement

UK’s DanceBlue dance marathon continues tradition, raises more than $1 million

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky students celebrated one of the school’s largest traditions Saturday.

DanceBlue raises money for the Golden Matrix Fund and cancer research.

This year, more than 300 students helped raised $1,011,115.49. The school has raised more than $17 million for the DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic in previous years.

Students participated in the first dance marathon over Zoom because of pandemic restrictions.

“Just because the world might stop, cancer never does and neither does DanceBlue,” overall chair Allie Holt said.

Morale leaders Hayden Gooding and Alec Elmore led their breakout group in challenges and choreography for eight hours Saturday.

“It’s definitely been interesting to see how creative we’ve been able to be with this year’s marathon being virtual,” Gooding said.

At the top of every hour, they learned sections of one long, line dance they performed at the end of the marathon.

Fundraising and dancing aside, they know they’re doing it “for the kids.”

“We never try to focus on the number because, whatever we do raise, it’s going to help these kids and their families going through such a terrible time,” Holt said.

After hours and hours on their feet, dancers said the announcement of how much money was raised for cancer patients and their families is very emotional.

“We’re giving a kid another day, another chance to smile,” Elmore said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorian Clark was arrested late Friday night after the shooting death of Chastanay Joseph on...
UPDATE | Man accused of killing woman, injuring her 3-year-old in Charleston shooting
Firefighters cleared the scene just before 8:00 a.m. Saturday.
UPDATE | Home deemed total loss after early morning fire
The man’s name and details about the charges he was facing haven’t been released. (FILE)
Federal marshals shoot, kill man sought for threats to judge
Helton is in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Man accused of trying to purchase a child in Corbin
The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. Senate

Latest News

7,392 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 415 new cases, 3 new deaths
UPDATE | Home deemed total loss after early morning fire
UPDATE | Home deemed total loss after early morning fire
Elias Johnson lost his foot during the accident.
Community rallies after boy loses foot in lawn mowing accident
Cookies!
Girl Scout Cookies for frontline workers
Happy Birthday!
Happy Birthday Mary Simms!