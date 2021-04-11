Advertisement

WVU hoops sign two from CUSA

WVU men's basketball
WVU men's basketball(wdtv)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineer basketball team gained a couple of players from Conference USA this weekend. The school announced the addition of Florida International forward Dimon Carrigan and Old Dominion guard Malik Curry to next years’ roster.

Carrigan is a 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward from Boston and he started 21 of 24 games while averaging 6.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Panthers.
“Obviously, Dimon can block shots, which was an area that we were lacking in last year” Huggins said. “Our plan is to play pressure defense, and with that, you need a shot blocker. We think we signed the best available out there.”

Curry is 6-foot-1 who will be a graduate transfer and have one more of eligibility remaining. He started all 20 games for the Monarchs and led them in scoring, steals and assists. He was also named to the All-Conference USA second team.

“From all accounts, Malik will be one of the most competitive players in college basketball next season,” Huggins said. “He will be able to score in the form and fashion of our former guards. Malik can score the ball, especially around the rim, as well as playing pressure defense on the other end of the court.”

