3-year-old released from hospital after shooting

Dorian Clark was arrested late Friday night after the shooting death of Chastanay Joseph on Charleston's west side.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A three-year-old girl has been released from the hospital after a shooting killed the toddler’s mother.

The incident happened Friday evening at Vista View Apartments along Renaissance Circle.

UPDATE | Man accused of killing woman, injuring her 3-year-old in Charleston shooting

Charleston Police say they found the victim, Chastanay Joseph, 22, of Charleston and her 3-year-old daughter with gunshot wounds.

Joseph was shot several times, her daughter was shot once in the chest and both were taken to the hospital. Joseph later died of her injuries. Police say the child was released from the hospital on Sunday and is “doing better.”

Police say Dorian Clark, 46, of Charleston was walking towards Joseph and her 3-year old daughter in the apartment complex while they were walking outside just before 6:45 p.m.. Police say that’s when Clark allegedly began shooting in their direction and continued to shoot as he walked closer to the victims. Police say the 3-year-old girl was able to distance herself from her mother during the incident.

Clark left the scene in a silver Volvo sedan which was located a few hours later in the 800 block of Piedmont Rd. in Charleston, according to police. They say when they found the vehicle, no one was inside.

Clark was later arrested on Charleston’s west side by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

At first, police believed the shooting was a domestic incident but after further investigation, it appears Joseph had been involved in several altercations with someone Clark associates with.

Clark is facing 1st Degree Murder and Malicious Wounding charges.

