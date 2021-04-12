Charleston community marches in response to recent violence

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston community is mourning the loss of a Capitol High School student, KJ Taylor, 18-years-old, who was shot and killed on Charleston’s West Side Wednesday.

Community members marched to remember the life of KJ Taylor and bring awareness to the issues of violence they believe is plaguing the Charleston community.

“I think the problem is we stop when we think the hurt goes away and I think we need to keep pushing you know after the hurt goes away,” said community member and march organizer Billy Scott.

Billy Scott wanted to put action to his words and saying the shooting death of Taylor was just the tip of the iceberg. Now showing how much sadness has fallen on Charleston’s West Side.

“We need to come together and put a stop to it,” said Scott.

About a hundred people started marching from the corner of Glenwood and Central Avenue Sunday afternoon, the site where Taylor was shot and killed.

Catherine Asbury said she recently lost her best friend to gun violence and showed up to support.

“There’s been a lot of violence in Charleston recently like people getting shot, hurt, stabbed, robbed,” said Asbury.

Asbury says KJ’s teachers, friends, neighbors, relatives and community members all showed up Sunday in solidarity.

But it was not just KJ’s friends and family mourning a loss at Sunday’s march.

On Friday, 22-year-old Chastanay Joseph was shot and killed in an apartment complex in Charleston. Her infant child injured by a bullet.

‘We are making a stand. We are not going to let our people die, we are not going to let kids get injured, we need to make it stop and our only way is to make noise,” said Asbury.

On their way down to Magic Island they describe the feeling as somber, there to grieve and ready to combat violence in their community with togetherness.

Charleston community members are hoping to show support for the young people that live in the city, and all were there to remember lives cut senselessly short.

