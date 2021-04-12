Community creates scholarship fund in memory of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week after his death, members of the Charleston community have come together to create a scholarship fund in memory of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, according to a post from The Greater Kanawha valley Foundation.

Taylor was a student athlete at Capital High School. He was a stand-out on their football team and was named named first-team All-Mountain State Athletic Conference during his junior year.

According to Dr. Michelle Foster, President and CEO of TGKVF, “KJ’s untimely death is heart-wrenching and I extend my deepest condolences to his parents and loved ones. The Foundation is here to facilitate contributions to the KJ Taylor Scholarship Fund in honor of KJ. We are here, lighting a candle in the darkness, to give hope to young people interested in pursuing post-secondary education.”

Awards from the KJ Taylor Scholarship Fund will be distributed annually through an application process to Capital High School students who reside on the West Side of Charleston and maintain at least a 2.0 grade point average.

Donations are being received by The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation online at www.tgkvf.org/give or by mail to TGKVF, Re: KJ Taylor Fund, PO Box 3041, Charleston, WV 25331.

