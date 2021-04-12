COVID-19 in W.Va. | No deaths, 293 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 293 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 12, 2021, there have been 2,552,579 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 146,462 total cases and 2,745 total deaths.

No new deaths have been reported to the DHHR within the last 24 hours.

There are 7,470 active cases.

136,247 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

661,687 people have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 461,008 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,331), Berkeley (11,287), Boone (1,841), Braxton (853), Brooke (2,090), Cabell (8,545), Calhoun (265), Clay (436), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,193), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,227), Greenbrier (2,571), Hampshire (1,669), Hancock (2,676), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,310), Jackson (1,870), Jefferson (4,242), Kanawha (13,744), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,382), Logan (2,983), Marion (4,067), Marshall (3,238), Mason (1,918), McDowell (1,455), Mercer (4,503), Mineral (2,720), Mingo (2,375), Monongalia (8,874), Monroe (1,047), Morgan (1,053), Nicholas (1,446), Ohio (3,978), Pendleton (676), Pleasants (828), Pocahontas (630), Preston (2,784), Putnam (4,723), Raleigh (5,962), Randolph (2,479), Ritchie (651), Roane (569), Summers (742), Taylor (1,179), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,808), Wayne (2,793), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,204), Wirt (373), Wood (7,538), Wyoming (1,876).

