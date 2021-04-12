Crash causes early morning traffic issues off of I-64

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An early morning crash has caused traffic problems off of I-64 in Carter County, Kentucky at the off ramp for the Industrial Parkway.

Carter County dispatchers tell WSAZ a crash between a tractor trailer and a car closed the off ramp at mile marker 174.

The tractor trailer has overturned. No word on if there are any injuries.

Crews were still arriving to the scene around 6:00 a.m. Monday.

