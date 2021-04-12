Crash causes early morning traffic issues off of I-64
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An early morning crash has caused traffic problems off of I-64 in Carter County, Kentucky at the off ramp for the Industrial Parkway.
Carter County dispatchers tell WSAZ a crash between a tractor trailer and a car closed the off ramp at mile marker 174.
The tractor trailer has overturned. No word on if there are any injuries.
Crews were still arriving to the scene around 6:00 a.m. Monday.
