Advertisement

Exercising on vacation

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Summer vacation planning is already underway. Many have been training towards their fitness goals since New Year’s Day, but is it necessary to exercise while on vacation?

Coach Chris Lane joined Sarah on Studio 3 to remind viewers that your bodies deserve a break, too, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your fitness achievements to enjoy your vacation guilt-free.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causing traffic issues off I-64
Crash causes early morning traffic issues off of I-64
The shooting was reported at 1:00 a.m. Monday.
Shooting sends at least one person to hospital
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Nastasia Snape.
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge
7,392 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 415 new cases, 3 new deaths
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

Dorian Clark was arrested late Friday night after the shooting death of Chastanay Joseph on...
3-year-old released from hospital after shooting
That's a Wrap! | April 9
That’s a Wrap! | April 9
VA works to destigmatize COVID-19 vaccine among minority veterans
VA works to destigmatize COVID-19 vaccine among minority veterans
Homeowner shoots naked intruder