Fatal shooting inside Ohio hospital

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person was killed Monday after shots rang out inside an emergency room at a hospital, according to Westerville Police.

Multiple police and security officers at a hospital were involved in the incident.

Police say they responded to a call of a man passed out in a vehicle.

After arriving, police called medics and the man was taken to St. Ann’s hospital emergency room where shots were fired.

Multiple rounds were fired. The shooting involved Columbus Police, Westerville Police and St. Ann Hospital security guards.

None of the officers were injured, but the suspect was shot and later died of his injuries.

It’s not clear how the man became armed.

The suspect had domestic violence warrants out in his name, as well as a “weapons under disability warrant.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.