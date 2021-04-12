Fire department trying to reunite dog with owner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An unexpected visitor arrived at a firehouse in Charleston this weekend.

Firefighters say a small, older, female dog showed up at station two of the Charleston Fire Department.

Crews say she has a collar and doesn’t look to be malnourished. They speculate she hasn’t been away from her owner for long.

An employee of the City of Charleston took care of the pooch overnight.

Firefighters say they took her for several walks in neighborhoods close to the firehouse but have not located her owner yet.

“She seems to be in good health; not malnourished at all. I don’t think she’s been out long. We’re really hoping that the owner sees this and can reach out to us, and we can get her back into the owner’s hands,” Chief Shawn Wanner, Charleston Fire Department. “She’s a really sweet dog. Really just hope the owner sees this - we can get it out, or if anybody sees this dog on the news and realizes, ‘Hey, this might be so-and-so’s dog,’ please reach out to us and let us know so hopefully we can get her back in the right hands.”

The dog is currently at the station at 808 Virginia Street West.

Anyone with information that could reunited the pooch with its’ owner is asked to call the Charleston Fire Department’s Administrative Office at 304.348.8173.

