Former Nelsonville deputy auditor sentenced for embezzlement

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former deputy auditor in the city of Nelsonville is headed to prison for embezzling money from the city, prosecutors say.

Stephanie Wilson, 47 of Stewart, was sentenced Monday in Athens County.

Her sentence calls for just shy of five years behind bars and a restitution of almost $214,000.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor Wilson was embezzling money by directing money into accounts that were fake, using an account that belonged to her son and over-payments to herself.

The judge said that while she’s not said where the money is, Wilson was remorseful for her actions.

“This is a serious theft offense. (Wilson) has been doing this for more than four years. This was a conscious decision each time payroll was processed to steal money from the City of Nelsonville … Nelsonville could have done a lot with that $213,000 dollars,” Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said in court Monday.

According to a press release, “Current Nelsonville City Auditor Taylor Sappington read a letter into the record on behalf of the city and its employees saying that one of the poorest cities in the state was “shocked and devastated” to learn that one of its trusted public servants had stolen from them. City Manager Scott Frank added that the city has “suffered as a team” as a result of Wilson’s actions.”

Wilson was also indicted on other charges including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, to which she has pleaded not guilty. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office that case is still pending.

