Herd freshman honored by CUSA

IRVING, Texas – Marshall women’s soccer freshman midfielder Abi Hugh garnered a trio of postseason awards as she was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year, named to the Conference USA all-freshman team and was named third-team all-Conference USA, as announced by the conference office on Monday.

Hugh is the first C-USA Freshman of the Year in program history.

Hugh finished in a tie for first in goals in C-USA with eight, while leading in goals per game at 0.8 during her first collegiate season. Her eight goals are tied for eighth most in a season on program history.

Hugh tallied a hat trick against West Virginia Tech (Mar. 28), scored a pair goals in her collegiate debut at East Tennessee State (Feb. 13), recorded two goals at Appalachian State (Mar. 13) and found the back of the night in the regular-finale against Middle Tennessee (Apr. 9).

The Huntington native finished the season with 16 points, finishing atop the C-USA leaderboard.

Her 18 shots on goal were good for eighth most in the conference, while her 23 total shots put her in 12th among all C-USA women’s soccer student-athletes.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.