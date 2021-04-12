Advertisement

Kids raise money for abandon kittens

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Instead of finishing off the last bit of Easter candy, two children from Hurricane, West Virginia decided to put their sweets towards a good cause over the weekend.

“We were really excited to give it to the animal shelter,” Emmett Grooms said.

Siblings Emmett, 7, and Maycee, 10, started with a goal of raising $50 on Saturday to help out the 40 abandoned kittens that were dropped off at Little Victories Animal Rescue in Ona, West Virginia.

“We just wanted to help them out, so they can get food, water and some beds,” Emmett said.

“Every time someone bought something, I got this bubbly feeling and it made me really happy ‘cause I was like ‘I know that we can reach our goal,’” Maycee said.

From candy sales to PayPal donations, overwhelming support poured in from the Hurricane community.

The family says Mayor Scott Edwards contributed to bringing in the support from a Facebook Live he shot while the fundraiser was happening.

“Like I wasn’t actually counting the money, but I saw three twenty dollar bills in there and I was like ‘wait a minute, we passed our goal,’ and it just kept getting more full and we eventually had to get another container and start putting the money in there,” Maycee said.

Reaching their goal of raising $50 in just under an hour, the two went on to raising over $1,000.

“It’s going to help them help the kittens out, like get them stuff they need to survive,” Emmett said.

A total of $1,400 has been raised from Saturday to Sunday. The family plans to deliver the money to Little Victories sometime this upcoming week.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorian Clark was arrested late Friday night after the shooting death of Chastanay Joseph on...
UPDATE | Man accused of killing woman, injuring her 3-year-old in Charleston shooting
Firefighters cleared the scene just before 8:00 a.m. Saturday.
UPDATE | Home deemed total loss after early morning fire
The man’s name and details about the charges he was facing haven’t been released. (FILE)
Federal marshals shoot, kill man sought for threats to judge
Helton is in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Man accused of trying to purchase a child in Corbin
The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. Senate

Latest News

The march started where KJ Tayler was killed Wednesday.
Charleston community marches in response to recent violence
Sgt. Kobi says a distraction violation will make you pay an extra price.
State Police in W.Va., Ohio and Ky. join initiative to spread awareness on distracted driving law
Police lights
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest of two in Prichard
ll
DISTRACTED DRIVING 11 VERSION