Kids raise money for abandon kittens

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Instead of finishing off the last bit of Easter candy, two children from Hurricane, West Virginia decided to put their sweets towards a good cause over the weekend.

“We were really excited to give it to the animal shelter,” Emmett Grooms said.

Siblings Emmett, 7, and Maycee, 10, started with a goal of raising $50 on Saturday to help out the 40 abandoned kittens that were dropped off at Little Victories Animal Rescue in Ona, West Virginia.

“We just wanted to help them out, so they can get food, water and some beds,” Emmett said.

“Every time someone bought something, I got this bubbly feeling and it made me really happy ‘cause I was like ‘I know that we can reach our goal,’” Maycee said.

From candy sales to PayPal donations, overwhelming support poured in from the Hurricane community.

The family says Mayor Scott Edwards contributed to bringing in the support from a Facebook Live he shot while the fundraiser was happening.

“Like I wasn’t actually counting the money, but I saw three twenty dollar bills in there and I was like ‘wait a minute, we passed our goal,’ and it just kept getting more full and we eventually had to get another container and start putting the money in there,” Maycee said.

Reaching their goal of raising $50 in just under an hour, the two went on to raising over $1,000.

“It’s going to help them help the kittens out, like get them stuff they need to survive,” Emmett said.

A total of $1,400 has been raised from Saturday to Sunday. The family plans to deliver the money to Little Victories sometime this upcoming week.

