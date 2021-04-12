Ky. Gov. Beshear announces lifting COVID capacity restrictions/curfews when state reaches vaccination milestone

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced that capacity restrictions and curfews will be lifted at many places when the state reaches 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations.

As of Monday, the governor said about 1.6 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose. Realistically, he said reaching the 2.5 million milestone could take four to six more weeks.

Among places where capacity and curfews would be lifted are: restaurants, bars, music venues, funeral homes, retail, event spaces, wedding venues, public pools, grocery stores, country clubs, museums, festivals and distilleries.

Beshear said the state is seeing all of the three COVID variants, with the United Kingdom strain being predominant at nearly 150 cases.

With more than 6,200 deaths already, Beshear said he believes the state will exceed 7,000 deaths in the near future.

In Monday’s COVID report, the governor announced 270 new cases. The positivity rate was 3.16%, the highest in about a month.

Beshear announced seven new deaths.

