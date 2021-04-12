Advertisement

Mountain Health Network to host job fair

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A job fair targeting minority communities will be held in April, the Mountain Health Network announced Monday.

The job fair will happen April 17 from noon until 4 p.m.

Human Resource representatives from Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and HIMG will be available to discuss open positions and accept resumes at the A.D. Lewis Center.

For more information call 304.526.1044.

Mountain Health says the job opportunity is an outreach targeting job candidates who have been traditionally underrepresented in the workforce.

