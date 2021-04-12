Opening of KYTC driver licensing regional office in Catlettsburg

BOYD COUNTY , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A more convenient option for drivers in northeastern Kentucky is opening in Catlettsburg.

Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a full-scale Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office in Catlettsburg.

The office represents an expansion of what had been a smaller, appointment-only field office in the Boyd County city.

The address remains the same – 2900 Louisa Street, Suite 2.

The Catlettsburg site is the 16th permanent regional office the cabinet has established so far in a network that eventually will number about two dozen offices around the commonwealth to handle driver licensing.

The regional offices are the only places at which customers can apply for a REAL ID credential and soon will assume all driver licensing services historically performed by the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk in each county. A phased transition of services from circuit court clerks to KYTC is underway and will have been completed in 12 counties by the end of April.

To increase convenience, Kentuckians needing to obtain, upgrade or renew licenses can do so at any of the regional offices; they no longer are confined to their county of residence.

“Driver licensing is an essential service that sometimes can be done online or by mail but often must be done in person,” said Gov. Beshear. “So, we are taking care to offer that service in a way that protects public health while providing our fellow Kentuckians with the operator’s licenses and official identification cards they need for employment, travel and emergencies.”

KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said no Kentuckian will be required to obtain a REAL ID to operate a motor vehicle. However, for air travel in the United States, a REAL ID or other form of federally accepted ID will be required by federal law as of Oct. 1, 2021.

Application for a REAL ID must be done in person at a KYTC regional office, with proof of identity, residence and social security. A guide to documents that will be needed is available here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.