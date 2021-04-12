Advertisement

Opening of KYTC driver licensing regional office in Catlettsburg

Photo: KYTC
Photo: KYTC(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A more convenient option for drivers in northeastern Kentucky is opening in Catlettsburg.

Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a full-scale Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office in Catlettsburg.

The office represents an expansion of what had been a smaller, appointment-only field office in the Boyd County city.

The address remains the same – 2900 Louisa Street, Suite 2.

The Catlettsburg site is the 16th permanent regional office the cabinet has established so far in a network that eventually will number about two dozen offices around the commonwealth to handle driver licensing.

The regional offices are the only places at which customers can apply for a REAL ID credential and soon will assume all driver licensing services historically performed by the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk in each county. A phased transition of services from circuit court clerks to KYTC is underway and will have been completed in 12 counties by the end of April.

To increase convenience, Kentuckians needing to obtain, upgrade or renew licenses can do so at any of the regional offices; they no longer are confined to their county of residence.

“Driver licensing is an essential service that sometimes can be done online or by mail but often must be done in person,” said Gov. Beshear. “So, we are taking care to offer that service in a way that protects public health while providing our fellow Kentuckians with the operator’s licenses and official identification cards they need for employment, travel and emergencies.”

KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said no Kentuckian will be required to obtain a REAL ID to operate a motor vehicle. However, for air travel in the United States, a REAL ID or other form of federally accepted ID will be required by federal law as of Oct. 1, 2021.

Application for a REAL ID must be done in person at a KYTC regional office, with proof of identity, residence and social security. A guide to documents that will be needed is available here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causing traffic issues off I-64
Crash causes early morning traffic issues off of I-64
The shooting was reported at 1:00 a.m. Monday.
Shooting sends at least one person to hospital
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Nastasia Snape.
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge
7,392 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 415 new cases, 3 new deaths
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

West Virginia legislation wraps up
West Virginia legislation wraps up
ODOT planning out 2021 roadwork
ODOT planning out 2021 roadwork
A small, old female dog showed up to Charleston Fire Department Station 2 on Sunday, and the...
lost dog shows up at Charleston Fire Department
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | No deaths, 293 new cases