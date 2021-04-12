Advertisement

‘Our Towns’ documentary to highlight Charleston

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

HBO documentary OUR TOWNS is a remarkable portrait of America and how the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns across the country. Based on the bestselling book “Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America” by journalists James and Deborah Fallows, the visually stunning feature documentary spotlights ingenious local initiatives and explores how a sense of community and common language of change can help people and towns find a different path to the future.

The HBO documentary ‘Our Towns’ debuts April 13 on HBO and HBO Max.

