Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center considered regional COVID-19 vaccine site

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has named the Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center a regional COVID-19 vaccine center.

This designation means the PBHRMC will start administering the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccination, which will speed up the hospital’s efforts with getting the community vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In order to schedule an appointment, you can call (606) 789-0042. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Vaccines are available to those 18 years of age and older.

“Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center is honored to be selected as a regional vaccine location, and we look forward to offering the COVID-19 vaccine to even more of our local residents,” Deborah Trimble, CEO said. “With each additional dose we take another step to end the pandemic and a brighter future.”

For more information, you can head over to Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center’s website.

