Project SHINE helping with minor home repairs in Huntington, applications still accepted

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Applications are still being accepted for a project in Huntington, aimed at helping homeowners keep their house in good shape.

Project SHINE is specifically focused on the Highlawn area of the city, providing free assistance with minor home exterior repairs or accessibility upgrades.

It is being done through the City of Huntington’s Planning and Development Department.

The goal of the pilot program is to be able to help around 100 homeowners.

To qualify for the program, you have to meet the following requirements:

Your home is located in the Highlawn Neighborhood

You are the owner and live in your home

You meet specific income eligibility limits

Mortgage payment, taxes, municipal and refuse fees are current

Application and supporting documentation completed

The program helps with different repair projects such as roofs, eaves, insulation, siding/exterior walls, etc.

City leaders say it will not only be an economic boost, but will also help to revitalize the area.

“This program provides a little bit of hope,” said Ben Newhouse, Community Development Specialist. “It provides a little bit of emphasis to change things, to change directions and we just want to improve the community, not only aesthetically but physically to help make a better living environment for people here in the community .”

Workers from 25 to 30 states will be visiting Huntington this summer to help with with the efforts. The work is expected to begin in June and wrap up in July.

About 1,200 youth and adult volunteers will stay at churches and at Marshall University for several weeks while providing the labor and support to help paint, replace siding and gutters, fix windows and doors and improve roofs on eligible homes.

“They want to see it. They want to see change. I think they are wanting to see some betterment done to their community. We can make emphasis to fix the façade of their building. We see a lot of people that have accessibility problems with ADA ramps so we could cure a lot of those things this year with this program in this community,” said Newhouse.

This year, the emphasis is on neighborhoods in the Highlawn area.

They are hoping to revisit next year and consider looking at getting into other neighborhoods.

To apply for the program or to check and see if your home is eligible, click here.

