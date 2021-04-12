Scioto County man dies of COVID-19

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another death has been reported in connection with the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, a 39-year-old man passed away on March 8.

There have been 89 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

Seven new cases were reported as of Monday, April 12. There have been 6,263 cases since the outbreak began.

Two more people have recovered. Overall, there have been 6,019 during the course of the pandemic.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

