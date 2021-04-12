Advertisement

Scioto County man dies of COVID-19

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus(Source: AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another death has been reported in connection with the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, a 39-year-old man passed away on March 8.

There have been 89 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

Seven new cases were reported as of Monday, April 12. There have been 6,263 cases since the outbreak began.

Two more people have recovered. Overall, there have been 6,019 during the course of the pandemic.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causing traffic issues off I-64
Crash causes early morning traffic issues off of I-64
The shooting was reported at 1:00 a.m. Monday.
Shooting sends at least one person to hospital
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Nastasia Snape.
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge
7,392 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 415 new cases, 3 new deaths
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

Dorian Clark was arrested late Friday night after the shooting death of Chastanay Joseph on...
3-year-old released from hospital after shooting
That's a Wrap! | April 9
That’s a Wrap! | April 9
VA works to destigmatize COVID-19 vaccine among minority veterans
VA works to destigmatize COVID-19 vaccine among minority veterans
Exercising on vacation
Exercising on vacation
Homeowner shoots naked intruder