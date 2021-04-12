Advertisement

Several vaccine clinics this week in Scioto County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There are several vaccine clinics being offered in Scioto County this week.

The vaccine clinic schedule is:

  • Tuesday, April 13th: 9:00 a.m. - 12 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 14th: 9:00 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 15th: 9:00 a.m. - 12 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, April 16th: 9:00 a.m. - 12 p.m.

According to Scioto County Emergency Management, all clinics will be held in the lobby of the Scioto County Courthouse at 602 7th Street in Portsmouth. You’re asked to use the 6th Street entrance.

You can set up an appointment by calling 740-302-3801 or 740-302-8277.

Officials say as of Monday, April 12, 29.45% of Scioto County’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 23.22% have been completely vaccinated.

