Advertisement

Georgia sheriff: 3 officers injured in chase, 1 suspect dead, 1 held

Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.
Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.(Source: WGCL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said three officers were wounded in a police chase that ended Monday morning with one suspect killed and another in custody.

The Carroll County sheriff said it began when a Georgia State Patrol stopped a car for speeding at 111 mph on Interstate 20. The car then took off again with the trooper in pursuit until a passenger fired at the patrol car, taking it out of action.

Local police officers then joined the chase, which ended with three officers wounded, one suspect dead and the other in custody, authorities said at a news conference.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was leading an investigation, and other agencies including the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and police in Carrollton and Villa Rica were involved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causing traffic issues off I-64
Crash causes early morning traffic issues off of I-64
The shooting was reported at 1:00 a.m. Monday.
Shooting sends at least one person to hospital
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Nastasia Snape.
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge
7,392 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 415 new cases, 3 new deaths
C-130 Hercules (photo/file)
Honoring our heroes

Latest News

West Virginia legislation wraps up
West Virginia legislation wraps up
ODOT planning out 2021 roadwork
ODOT planning out 2021 roadwork
The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with...
White House issuing reports on states’ infrastructure needs
LIVE: Derek Chauvin trial continues