Shooting sends at least one person to hospital

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one person is in the hospital after a shooting broke out at a home, according to Lincoln County dispatchers.

The shooting was reported at 1 a.m. Monday on Bulgur Road in Alkol just off of Route 3.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ at least one victim was transported to CAMC General.

WSAZ has reached out to West Virginia State Police, but have not yet heard back.

No word on the victim’s condition.

This is a developing story.

