Advertisement

Shooting sends at least one person to hospital

The shooting was reported at 1:00 a.m. Monday.
The shooting was reported at 1:00 a.m. Monday.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one person is in the hospital after a shooting broke out at a home, according to Lincoln County dispatchers.

The shooting was reported at 1 a.m. Monday on Bulgur Road in Alkol just off of Route 3.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ at least one victim was transported to CAMC General.

WSAZ has reached out to West Virginia State Police, but have not yet heard back.

No word on the victim’s condition.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7,392 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 415 new cases, 3 new deaths
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Nastasia Snape.
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge
C-130 Hercules (photo/file)
Honoring our heroes
Dolly new ice cream flavor
Dolly Parton collab crashes ice cream brand Jeni’s site
Sgt. Kobi says a distraction violation will make you pay an extra price.
State Police in W.Va., Ohio and Ky. join initiative to spread awareness on distracted driving law

Latest News

West Virginia legislation wraps up
West Virginia legislation wraps up
ODOT planning out 2021 roadwork
ODOT planning out 2021 roadwork
An early morning crash has caused traffic problems off of I-64 in Carter County, Kentucky at...
Crash causes early morning traffic issues off of I-64
Reaching their goal of raising $50 in just under an hour, the two went on to raising over $1,000.
Kids raise money for abandon kittens