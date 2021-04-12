Advertisement

Taylor and Sarah square off in ‘mental’ mind game

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Head, shoulders, knees, and toes! This may sound familiar from your childhood as one of many games that help develop your listening, recall, and reaction at a young age! Many athletic coaches use similar drills for their athletes as part of a mental, cognitive warm up prior to workouts and practice... because after all... the brain does control the body! Coach Chris stopped by Studio 3 to drop some knowledge and challenge Taylor and Sarah to a friendly cognitive competition.

