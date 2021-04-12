Advertisement

Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.(Source: WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - A 17-year-old girl from Florida died after her car hit a power line brought down by heavy storms.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was driving Sunday in Spring Hill, Florida, when she hit a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.

The teen’s car caught fire on the driver’s side as a result of the collision, and she tried to escape through the passenger side, FHP says.

She ended up stepping on the live power line and died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7,392 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 415 new cases, 3 new deaths
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Nastasia Snape.
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge
C-130 Hercules (photo/file)
Honoring our heroes
Dolly new ice cream flavor
Dolly Parton collab crashes ice cream brand Jeni’s site
Sgt. Kobi says a distraction violation will make you pay an extra price.
State Police in W.Va., Ohio and Ky. join initiative to spread awareness on distracted driving law

Latest News

West Virginia legislation wraps up
West Virginia legislation wraps up
ODOT planning out 2021 roadwork
ODOT planning out 2021 roadwork
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot, kill man in traffic stop incident
Reaching their goal of raising $50 in just under an hour, the two went on to raising over $1,000.
Kids raise money for abandon kittens