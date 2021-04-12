Advertisement

VA works to destigmatize COVID-19 vaccine among minority veterans

By Josie Fletcher
Apr. 12, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

While some minority populations in the United States have been hesitant to get coronavirus vaccines, minority veterans who are eligible to get them at VA medical centers are getting vaccinated at rates similar to non-minority veterans.

The VA has been working hard to destigmatize the COVID-19 vaccine among minority veterans. VHA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kameron Matthews joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share more and provide insight on the road and challenges ahead.

Click here to learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations at the VA.

