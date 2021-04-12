Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest of two in Prichard

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sheriff Thompson says following a traffic stop in Prichard, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit entered into a pursuit in Prichard with a known drug target.

Two bags of methamphetamine were recovered from the scene after officers say they were thrown from the vehicle before the pursuit ended. A bag of methamphetamine and crack cocaine were discovered in the driver compartment.

Sheriff Thompson says Amber Ball is charged with possession with intent to deliver, fleeing, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is revoked due to DUI.

The passenger was identified as Kenneth ‘Tony’ Stepp who was arrested by West Virginia State Police as a fugitive from Ohio.

