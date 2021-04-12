West Virginia American Water reaches another system acquisition agreement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia American Water and the Town of Cedar Grove have reached an agreement that will allow West Virginia American Water to purchase the town’s water system.

The Town of Cedar Grove serves approximately 395 customers along Rt. 61 in the Upper Kanawha Valley.

West Virginia American Water will acquire the Town of Cedar Grove’s water distribution system, excluding its water treatment plant and establish an interconnection between the company’s water lines in Kanawha County and the town’s water system.

West Virginia American Water recently acquired water systems in the neighboring towns of East Bank and Glasgow which previously received its water supplies from the Town of Cedar Grove.

“It’s simply becoming too difficult to keep up with all the repairs necessary to maintain a reliable system, which makes me worry about the prospect of critical infrastructure failures that could cripple the Town.” said James Hudnall, mayor of Cedar Grove. “I don’t want our citizens to suffer because of an inability to properly maintain the system or respond quickly to issues. We’re doing our best to address issues as they occur, but we aren’t actively investing in infrastructure replacement, and we aren’t in a position to do so financially.”

Under the agreement, West Virginia American Water will make needed investments in the town’s water distribution system to improve water quality and system reliability.

Upon closing, the company will own and operate the water lines as part of its Kanawha Valley water system, at which time the company will begin replacing aging infrastructure and installing new water meters.

All customers currently served by the town will become customers of West Virginia American Water at the time of close. The proposed agreement requires the approval of the Public Service Commission.

