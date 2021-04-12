Woman arrested after leaving child home alone to buy cigarettes, fire breaks out

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman has been arrested after leaving her child home alone for an extended period of time to buy cigarettes while she had food cooking at her home and a fire broke out, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say Bridget Nicole Deraimo is facing child neglect with risk of death or bodily injury charges following a fire in her home in Chelyan late Saturday night.

When troopers arrived on scene, Deraimo’s 9-year-old son was exiting the home. He was the only one there at the time of the fire.

Troopers say a neighbor had noticed smoke rolling out of the home and entered the home and extinguished the flame prior to crews arriving on scene.

Crews determined the source of the fire was a grease fire in the kitchen.

Neighbors told troopers that the child had been left alone at the home, and was often left alone for long periods of time.

Troopers then went into the home and noticed it was infested with cockroaches and was cluttered with food.

As officers were evaluating the child, Deraimo approached them on foot. She told officers she had been cooking hamburgers on the stove but left to go to a gas station and buy cigarettes. Troopers say she appeared to be impaired.

According to video surveillance from a neighbor’s home, the child was left alone for approximately two hours.

Troopers say the child was sent home with his great-grandmother and Deraimo was taken to the WVSP Quincy Detachment.

