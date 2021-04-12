WV high school hoops rankings are released
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press released the latest high school boys basketball rankings Monday afternoon with one week of the regular season left.
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (10) 13-1
2. George Washington 10-1
3. Huntington 9-2
(tie) University 8-1
5. Martinsburg 8-1
6. Cabell Midland 10-3
7. Greenbrier East 9-2
8. Wheeling Park 8-4
9. South Charleston 10-4
10. Princeton 9-2
Others receiving votes: Musselman 6, Jefferson 6, Parkersburg South 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 2.
Class AAA
1. Robert C. Byrd (10) 12-1
2. Fairmont Senior 13-1
3. Shady Spring 8-2
4. Nitro 11-3
5. Wheeling Central 9-2
6. Logan 12-4
7. Herbert Hoover 11-3
8. Grafton 11-3
9. Winfield 11-5
10. Notre Dame 3-5
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 2, Hampshire 2, North Marion 1.
Class AA
1. Williamstown (8) 11-1
2. Charleston Catholic (1) 8-2
3. Poca (1) 9-4
4. Clay County 10-2
5. St. Marys 11-3
6. Ravenswood 10-5
7. Magnolia 8-6
8. Braxton County 8-4
9. Chapmanville 6-6
10. South Harrison 8-5
Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 7, Liberty Raleigh 5, Ritchie County 4.
Class A
1. Man (8) 11-1
2. James Monroe (1) 14-0
3. Pendleton County (1) 9-0
4. Tug Valley 10-2
5. Clay-Battelle 12-2
6. Webster County 6-4
7. Greenbrier West 7-6
8. Tolsia 7-4
9. Cameron 9-4
(tie) Tucker County 10-2
Others receiving votes: Greater Beckley Christian 15, Mount View 3, Meadow Bridge 1.
Here are the latest girls rankings as the post-season begins this week.
Class AAAA
1. Cabell Midland (6) 10-2
2. Huntington (4) 11-1
3. George Washington 11-3
4. Wheeling Park 11-2
(tie) Morgantown 10-4
6. Woodrow Wilson 11-4
7. University 9-7
8. Capital 7-6
9. Spring Valley 6-4
(tie) Bridgeport 6-4
Others receiving votes: Jefferson 3, Martinsburg 3, Parkersburg 3, Preston 1, Buckhannon-Upshur 1.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (9) 14-0
2. North Marion 10-0
3. St Joseph 10-2
4. Nitro 11-1
5. Wayne 8-3
6. Logan 8-3
7. PikeView 7-3
8. Lincoln County 8-4
9. Midland Trail 5-0
10. East Fairmont 4-3
Others receiving votes: Keyser 1, Philip Barbour 1.
Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (8) 12-0
2. Wyoming East (1) 6-2
3. St. Marys 14-3
4. Frankfort 14-2
5. Williamstown 9-4
6. Petersburg 11-1
7. Mingo Central 6-3
8. Charleston Catholic 7-4
9. Summers County 5-5
10. Ritchie County 11-4
Others receiving votes: None.
Class A
1. Gilmer County (5) 10-4
2. Tucker County 12-4
3. Tug Valley (2) 9-2
4. Webster County 11-2
5. Cameron (2) 14-1
6. Calhoun 10-4
7. James Monroe 10-4
8. River View 12-2
9. Tolsia 4-5
10. Sherman 2-2
Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 2.
