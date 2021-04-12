Advertisement

WV high school hoops rankings are released

The girls start the playoffs this week
The girls start the playoffs this week(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press released the latest high school boys basketball rankings Monday afternoon with one week of the regular season left.

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 13-1

2. George Washington 10-1

3. Huntington 9-2

(tie) University 8-1

5. Martinsburg 8-1

6. Cabell Midland 10-3

7. Greenbrier East 9-2

8. Wheeling Park 8-4

9. South Charleston 10-4

10. Princeton 9-2

Others receiving votes: Musselman 6, Jefferson 6, Parkersburg South 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 2.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (10) 12-1

2. Fairmont Senior 13-1

3. Shady Spring 8-2

4. Nitro 11-3

5. Wheeling Central 9-2

6. Logan 12-4

7. Herbert Hoover 11-3

8. Grafton 11-3

9. Winfield 11-5

10. Notre Dame 3-5

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 2, Hampshire 2, North Marion 1.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (8) 11-1

2. Charleston Catholic (1) 8-2

3. Poca (1) 9-4

4. Clay County 10-2

5. St. Marys 11-3

6. Ravenswood 10-5

7. Magnolia 8-6

8. Braxton County 8-4

9. Chapmanville 6-6

10. South Harrison 8-5

Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 7, Liberty Raleigh 5, Ritchie County 4.

Class A

1. Man (8) 11-1

2. James Monroe (1) 14-0

3. Pendleton County (1) 9-0

4. Tug Valley 10-2

5. Clay-Battelle 12-2

6. Webster County 6-4

7. Greenbrier West 7-6

8. Tolsia 7-4

9. Cameron 9-4

(tie) Tucker County 10-2

Others receiving votes: Greater Beckley Christian 15, Mount View 3, Meadow Bridge 1.

Here are the latest girls rankings as the post-season begins this week.

Class AAAA

1. Cabell Midland (6) 10-2

2. Huntington (4) 11-1

3. George Washington 11-3

4. Wheeling Park 11-2

(tie) Morgantown 10-4

6. Woodrow Wilson 11-4

7. University 9-7

8. Capital 7-6

9. Spring Valley 6-4

(tie) Bridgeport 6-4

Others receiving votes: Jefferson 3, Martinsburg 3, Parkersburg 3, Preston 1, Buckhannon-Upshur 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 14-0

2. North Marion 10-0

3. St Joseph 10-2

4. Nitro 11-1

5. Wayne 8-3

6. Logan 8-3

7. PikeView 7-3

8. Lincoln County 8-4

9. Midland Trail 5-0

10. East Fairmont 4-3

Others receiving votes: Keyser 1, Philip Barbour 1.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (8) 12-0

2. Wyoming East (1) 6-2

3. St. Marys 14-3

4. Frankfort 14-2

5. Williamstown 9-4

6. Petersburg 11-1

7. Mingo Central 6-3

8. Charleston Catholic 7-4

9. Summers County 5-5

10. Ritchie County 11-4

Others receiving votes: None.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (5) 10-4

2. Tucker County 12-4

3. Tug Valley (2) 9-2

4. Webster County 11-2

5. Cameron (2) 14-1

6. Calhoun 10-4

7. James Monroe 10-4

8. River View 12-2

9. Tolsia 4-5

10. Sherman 2-2

Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 2.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causing traffic issues off I-64
Crash causes early morning traffic issues off of I-64
The shooting was reported at 1:00 a.m. Monday.
Shooting sends at least one person to hospital
WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
UPDATE: Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Nastasia Snape.
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge
7,392 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 415 new cases, 3 new deaths

Latest News

She scored 8 goals this year for Marshall.
Herd freshman honored by CUSA
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, reacts to his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of...
Hideki Matsuyama becomes first Japanese in Masters green jacket
Local swimmers are heading to states on April 20th
GW swimmers dominate Region IV finals
Local swimmers are heading to states on April 20th
Region IV swimming finals were Saturday at Marshall