WV high school hoops rankings are released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press released the latest high school boys basketball rankings Monday afternoon with one week of the regular season left.

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 13-1

2. George Washington 10-1

3. Huntington 9-2

(tie) University 8-1

5. Martinsburg 8-1

6. Cabell Midland 10-3

7. Greenbrier East 9-2

8. Wheeling Park 8-4

9. South Charleston 10-4

10. Princeton 9-2

Others receiving votes: Musselman 6, Jefferson 6, Parkersburg South 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 2.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (10) 12-1

2. Fairmont Senior 13-1

3. Shady Spring 8-2

4. Nitro 11-3

5. Wheeling Central 9-2

6. Logan 12-4

7. Herbert Hoover 11-3

8. Grafton 11-3

9. Winfield 11-5

10. Notre Dame 3-5

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 2, Hampshire 2, North Marion 1.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (8) 11-1

2. Charleston Catholic (1) 8-2

3. Poca (1) 9-4

4. Clay County 10-2

5. St. Marys 11-3

6. Ravenswood 10-5

7. Magnolia 8-6

8. Braxton County 8-4

9. Chapmanville 6-6

10. South Harrison 8-5

Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 7, Liberty Raleigh 5, Ritchie County 4.

Class A

1. Man (8) 11-1

2. James Monroe (1) 14-0

3. Pendleton County (1) 9-0

4. Tug Valley 10-2

5. Clay-Battelle 12-2

6. Webster County 6-4

7. Greenbrier West 7-6

8. Tolsia 7-4

9. Cameron 9-4

(tie) Tucker County 10-2

Others receiving votes: Greater Beckley Christian 15, Mount View 3, Meadow Bridge 1.

Here are the latest girls rankings as the post-season begins this week.

Class AAAA

1. Cabell Midland (6) 10-2

2. Huntington (4) 11-1

3. George Washington 11-3

4. Wheeling Park 11-2

(tie) Morgantown 10-4

6. Woodrow Wilson 11-4

7. University 9-7

8. Capital 7-6

9. Spring Valley 6-4

(tie) Bridgeport 6-4

Others receiving votes: Jefferson 3, Martinsburg 3, Parkersburg 3, Preston 1, Buckhannon-Upshur 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 14-0

2. North Marion 10-0

3. St Joseph 10-2

4. Nitro 11-1

5. Wayne 8-3

6. Logan 8-3

7. PikeView 7-3

8. Lincoln County 8-4

9. Midland Trail 5-0

10. East Fairmont 4-3

Others receiving votes: Keyser 1, Philip Barbour 1.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (8) 12-0

2. Wyoming East (1) 6-2

3. St. Marys 14-3

4. Frankfort 14-2

5. Williamstown 9-4

6. Petersburg 11-1

7. Mingo Central 6-3

8. Charleston Catholic 7-4

9. Summers County 5-5

10. Ritchie County 11-4

Others receiving votes: None.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (5) 10-4

2. Tucker County 12-4

3. Tug Valley (2) 9-2

4. Webster County 11-2

5. Cameron (2) 14-1

6. Calhoun 10-4

7. James Monroe 10-4

8. River View 12-2

9. Tolsia 4-5

10. Sherman 2-2

Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 2.

