22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the latest cases are from a four-day period starting Saturday. They involve people ranging from a 3-year-old boy to a 72-year-old woman. Several of the cases are people in their 20s and younger.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 3,563 positive cases, 3,425 which have recovered. Eighty-four cases remain active.

There have been 52 deaths in the county.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.