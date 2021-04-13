Advertisement

22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the latest cases are from a four-day period starting Saturday. They involve people ranging from a 3-year-old boy to a 72-year-old woman. Several of the cases are people in their 20s and younger.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 3,563 positive cases, 3,425 which have recovered. Eighty-four cases remain active.

There have been 52 deaths in the county.

