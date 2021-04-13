Advertisement

Armed Forces Parade returning to South Charleston

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Apr. 13, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Covid-19 concerns cancelled parades and festivals last year and now a year later communities are working to get back to normal.

Mayor Frank Mullens of South Charleston shares how their community is on the come up of getting back to tradition, bringing back the Armed Forces Parade.

To learn more about the parade or to be apart of the festivities you can visit the South Charleston website.

