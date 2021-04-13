Baby to be named after fallen CPD officer

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Picking a baby’s name is one of the hallmarks of every pregnancy.

For one couple, their baby’s name will keep someone’s memory alive.

Hanna Clendenin and her husband have decided to name their unborn baby Leah Jo Marie, after Cassie Johnson, a Charleston Police Department officer who was killed in the line of duty.

“This does not need to be forgotten,” said Hanna Clendenin, a friend to the Johnson family.

The “Jo” is for Johnson, and “Marie” was Cassie’s middle name.

Clendenin made the decision shortly after Cassie died in December after being shot while responding to a traffic-related call.

“One day I looked at him (her husband) and I said I want to name her Jo Marie. It felt right,” Clendenin said.

Clendenin’s husband is also a Charleston Police Officer. He worked side-by-side with Johnson, and they were close friends on the force.

And even though Cassie is gone, they both hope their child can look up to Officer Johnson one day and admire her perseverance.

