CDC issues alert after ground turkey linked to salmonella outbreak

The raw meat items were sold in multiple states under the names “Nature’s Promise,” “Wegman” and “Plainville Farms.” They have the establishment number P-244 and are dated Jan. 1 to Jan. 10 of this year.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating ground turkey products that appear to have led to an outbreak of salmonella.

At least 28 people in 12 states have gotten sick in connection to the raw meat items, according to the CDC. No one has died, but two people have been hospitalized.

The products were sold in multiple states under the names “Nature’s Promise,” “Wegman” and “Plainville Farms.” They have the establishment number P-244 and are dated Jan. 1 to Jan. 10 of this year.

While the items are no longer in stores, they could be in customers’ freezers. Any remaining product should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Most people recover without treatment within a week.

Investigators are working to determine if additional turkey products are linked to these illnesses.

