City of Huntington taking steps to stop illegal bars

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is taking steps to put a stop to illegal bars.

Monday night, two ordinances related to the issue got their first reading at the City Council meeting.

“The last year and a half, we have been working to get this addressed,” Mayor Steve Williams told council members. “We found there was a major breach that had to be corrected.”

City attorney Scott Damron says they’ve seen a surge in businesses opening as game rooms under a general business license, and it’s believed they’re trying to circumvent the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration and city requirements for bars.

“What’s occurred from at least three of those places is active violence and shootings,” Damron said.

Under the ordinance, it would be illegal to operate an adult game room without a business license from the city, and all adult game rooms would be forced to get a license to serve alcohol from the West Virginia ABCA and the city.

The other ordinance would give city officials more leeway to inspect businesses after they open.

If the inspection determines the business is not operating in compliance with its license, its business license could be cancelled.

The second readings of the ordinances will be held at council’s next meeting.

