Enjoy Tuesday while you can

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a spring that has witnessed killing freezes, early summer heat and an overall lack of rain, Tuesday’s weather may not seem very memorable! However given where we are headed with the weather pattern for the second of April, let’s just say it is highly recommended you take advantage of the warm and pleasant conditions.

Forecast-wise skies will partially clear overnight allowing for a cool down to the low and mid-40s. Heavy dew with patchy fog will greet the first light of day. Then with a light southwest breeze and partial sunshine, morning temperatures will rebound 60 by recess and lunch hour then onto 70 by the afternoon school bell. That 70 degree temperature will likely be the last time we see true spring warmth for another a week.

Wednesday’s skies will turn grey and sullen with the heavens spitting rain at us for a good a part of the day. Under the leaden grey overcast with a chilled north breeze, temperatures will hang o8ut in the 50s most of the day.

Thursday and Friday should dry out but that north wind flow will help conjure up plenty of clouds and chilly north breezes. Highs in the 50s to end the work and school week will last into next week as a taste of redbud and dogwood winter settles in.

