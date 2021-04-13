Free COVID-19 testing offered in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Free COVID-19 testing is being offered at locations in Nicholas County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said.

The agency reports the following locations and times are available:

Camden Family Health, 415 Main Street, Summersville, WV 26261, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walgreens, 18116 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV 26205, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens, 5870 Webster Road, Summersville, WV 26651, Monday – Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“We want to encourage residents of Nicholas County to take advantage of free testing events as the incidence of COVID-19 is increasing in the community,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, in a release. “Testing is vital if you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue or body aches, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents, including those who are asymptomatic. For daily COVID-19 testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, tap here.

