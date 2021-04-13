Homeowner’s discovery of possible human remains brings in KSP to investigate

TOMAHAWK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Rufus Bowen’s grandson was on the hunt to find arrowheads in their backyard, but what they uncovered on the rock left them surprised.

“We’ve dug for arrowheads millions of times up there. Nobody dug underneath that rock till he [his grandson] decided too,” said Rufus Bowen. “They found some bones and brought them down to us. It was quite surprising.”

Kentucky State Police investigators responded to the home on South Milo Road where they located what appeared to be possible human remains in a wooded area behind the residence.

“We have located what appears and is suspected to be human remains. Those will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office to determine if they’re human origin,” said KSP Trooper Michael Coleman, public information officer.

Since the investigation is still in the early phases, Kentucky State Police say it’s difficult to connect the dots. The Martin County Coroner will transport the remains to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for possible identification.

“Due to the weather and the elements outside, they [the remains] have been exposed for what seems like quite sometime, so it’s hard to tell where they’ve come from,” Coleman said.

