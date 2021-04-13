Advertisement

Homeowner’s discovery of possible human remains brings in KSP to investigate

Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky(Kimberly Keagy)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAHAWK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Rufus Bowen’s grandson was on the hunt to find arrowheads in their backyard, but what they uncovered on the rock left them surprised.

“We’ve dug for arrowheads millions of times up there. Nobody dug underneath that rock till he [his grandson] decided too,” said Rufus Bowen. “They found some bones and brought them down to us. It was quite surprising.”

Kentucky State Police investigators responded to the home on South Milo Road where they located what appeared to be possible human remains in a wooded area behind the residence.

“We have located what appears and is suspected to be human remains. Those will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office to determine if they’re human origin,” said KSP Trooper Michael Coleman, public information officer.

Since the investigation is still in the early phases, Kentucky State Police say it’s difficult to connect the dots. The Martin County Coroner will transport the remains to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for possible identification.

“Due to the weather and the elements outside, they [the remains] have been exposed for what seems like quite sometime, so it’s hard to tell where they’ve come from,” Coleman said.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
Crash causing traffic issues off I-64
Crash causes early morning traffic issues off of I-64
Fatal shooting inside Ohio hospital
The shooting was reported at 1:00 a.m. Monday.
Shooting sends at least one person to hospital
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School

Latest News

Boy released from hospital after losing foot in lawn mowing accident
Boy released from hospital after losing foot in lawn mowing accident
Tony's Tuesday weather
Tony's Tuesday weather
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Those who have had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine react to the CDC's statement.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients react to CDC statement