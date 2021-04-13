Jim’s strawberry pie week not a total loss this year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another year of COVID brings another year without Jim’s legendary strawberry pie week.

Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti in downtown Huntington says that due to social distancing requirements, they are unable to hold the popular Huntington event. It’s the only week they sell strawberry pie all year – a time when customers line up around the block and wait for hours for a single piece of pie.

But some lucky customers will get to walk away with a taste of strawberry pie. The restaurant is giving away 10 whole strawberry pies each day from May 4 to May 8.

All you have to do is order dine-in, or carry out, and put your name down on the form.

