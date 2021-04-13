Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients react to CDC statement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine are left with mixed emotions. Some say the side effects mentioned by the CDC are rare, while others say they won’t get the vaccine now.

Several people spoke up about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Some said they canceled their COVID vaccine appointments because they’re worried about potential side effects. Some said they now wish they had not gotten the shot, while others say it is important to get the COVID vaccine and those incidents reported by the CDC are rare.

Rainer Robinson lives in Ironton, Ohio. He said he has not really seen his grandparents since the pandemic started -- for fear of spreading the virus to them.

“I was taught one time that I am number one and I am the most important thing in my life, but you can’t always live like that. You got to take some steps to help other people,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine exactly a week ago in order to be able to visit his grandparents at their retirement community.

He said for the first two days he had a fever and soreness. By the end of the week, though, his symptoms went away.

“I think it is a good thing. If they think there is a problem and see maybe this is doing that, they should do that. They have every right to do that,” Robinson said about the federal decision to halt Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

He said he trusts if the company needs to pull the vaccine to study it more. But he says the COVID vaccine not only helps yourself but also other people.

“If they want to take the J & J one away from people, cool. Go get the Moderna. Go get the AstraZeneca. The JJ one is just cool because it’s one shot,” Robinson said.

He said he had to leave work when he started getting symptoms, but he said that was something he expected when he decided to get the shot.

