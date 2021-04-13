Kentucky Governor holds press conference regarding J&J vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference after federal health agencies called for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

FDA: Pause for J&J vaccine over clot reports to last ‘matter of days’

On Tuesday morning, the governor says Kentucky has received very little Johnson & Johnson vaccines in terms of overall vaccination programs. It has mainly been used in the state with independent pharmacies, in corrections institutions, difficult to reach areas and some other places across the state. Officials say the state has received 210,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.

Governor Beshear says to his knowledge, they have not seen any side effects like blood clots in Kentucky.

He says health officials say you have less than a one in one million chance of experiencing the clotting side effect. He adds there is a one in 558 chance of dying from COVID-19.

Beshear says the pause of the J&J vaccine will only be days, or, at most, a week. He says health officials believe the vaccine will be deemed safe to administer.

The state has a lot of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He says if you have a J&J vaccine appointment, you can sign up for a different vaccine. If you have an appointment more than five days out, Beshear says you can keep them for now.

Dr. Steven Stack, with the Kentucky Dept. for Public Heath, says he has told vaccine distribution sites across the state about the pause of the J&J vaccine.

The governor says the pause of J&J should not close any mass vaccination sites. It will affect independent pharmacies, but Gov. Beshear says they are going to work with them to get supplies to continue vaccinations with Pfizer and Moderna.

This will require a pause in the vaccinations at correctional institutions. Governor Beshear says they haven’t seen any outbreaks there.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.